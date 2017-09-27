Pearl PD responds to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20 E at 49

Pearl Police are on the scene of an 18 wheeler rollover on I-20 east at exit 47A and exit 47B (these are the exits to 49 north and 49 south)

The right lane is blocked but no injuries have been reported.

Crash: I-20 at US 49 N EX 47B Eastbound; Right lane blocked, Expect delays in #RankinCo Details: https://t.co/pO6534SxeR #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) September 27, 2017

Police say traffic will be slow in the area as it will take two wreckers to upright the overturned truck.

The right lane of I-20 east in that area is the lane to avoid, however traffic will still be affected in all lanes.

Police say the 18-wheeler was carrying paper towels.

If this is on your morning commute, please go a different way.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

