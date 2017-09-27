Pearl PD responds to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20 E at 49 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pearl PD responds to 18-wheeler rollover on I-20 E at 49

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Pearl Police are on the scene of an 18 wheeler rollover on I-20 east at exit 47A and exit 47B (these are the exits to 49 north and 49 south)

The right lane is blocked but no injuries have been reported.

Police say traffic will be slow in the area as it will take two wreckers to upright the overturned truck.

The right lane of I-20 east in that area is the lane to avoid, however traffic will still be affected in all lanes.

Police say the 18-wheeler was carrying paper towels.

If this is on your morning commute, please go a different way.

The cause of this accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly