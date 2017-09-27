Police: 'Career criminal' arrested in Clinton

On Monday at 2:49 p.m. hours, the Clinton Police Department received a house burglary call on West Virginia Drive in south Clinton.

When they arrived, they found that forced entry had been made into the home and several items had been stolen; jewelry, jewelry boxes, documents, a firearm, and other personal items.

The home owner, said that he and his wife left the house at 6:30 p.m. and returned home at approximately 8:30 p.m. to find the house burglarized.

That same day at approximately 5:50 p.m. the Clinton Police Department received a suspicious person call on Laney Road.

Once an officer was on scene, John Murray was documented in the area in his orange 2002 Jeep with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Police determined that Murray wasn't a resident in that area, but no probable cause was determined to continue the investigation.

Later that evening around 6:54 p.m., the Clinton Police Department received a suspicious person call on West Virginia Drive.

Once an officer was scene, Murray was documented with his hood up complaining of engine trouble.

Responding officer once again documented that Murray was in the area in his orange 2002 Jeep.

Upon learning of the report of the suspicious vehicle and the corresponding residential burglary, detectives quickly identified John Murray as a prime suspect in the residential burglary on West Virginia Drive.

Utilizing intelligence gathered during the investigation, it was determined that Murray could potentially be in the area of Highway 18 and Greenway Drive in Jackson.

During a search of the area along Greenway Drive, CPD detectives spotted the orange Jeep leaving the parking lot of the Quality Inn on Greenway Drive.

The detectives stopped the Jeep in the parking lot of the Murphy USA Gas Station.

Murray was the sole occupant and driver of his orange Jeep and let officers search his vehicle. Detectives found consistent property belonging to the resident of West Virginia Drive residence inside the Jeep.

After reading aloud Murray’s Miranda warning, he confessed to committing the burglary on West Virginia Drive and indicated the location of stolen items in his Jeep. Detectives also found a small amount of Heroin in the vehicle.

Data from NCIC database indicate a significant criminal history for Murray across several states. Murray stated that he was a Heroin addict and had reverted to crime to feed his growing opioid addiction.

Clinton Police were able to quickly solve this case due to the alertness of residents to suspicious activity and their report to Clinton Police. Since the suspect had been documented in the area prior to the burglary, detectives were able to quickly identify Murray as a potential suspect.

According to Chief Hayman, "This arrest is a great example of the community quickly reporting suspicious activity to the Police Department. Had the initial report of a suspicious vehicle not been called in, the investigation would not have been solved so quickly. Once again, we encourage residents to always report suspicious behavior to the Police.”

