Restaurant hit with religious discrimination lawsuit after waitress fired over denim skirt

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing Georgia Blue after they say the restaurant chain discriminated against the religious beliefs of a Pentecostal employee by refusing to let her wear a denim skirt instead of blue jeans.

The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.

The lawsuit says Watkins requested that they allow her to wear a denim skirt.

She claims that no response was made to her request, therefore she showed up to her first day of work in a blue jean skirt, but was then sent home for violation of the dress code policy. A few days later, the lawsuit states the General Manager of the restaurant left Watkins a voicemail saying he and the owner of the restaurant would "not stray away from" its dress code policy.

Watkins was then fired after not returning to work.

