JPS gets $2.5 million dollars to make improvements for two schools

The Jackson Public School district is getting $2.5 million dollars in Limited Tax Notes. The money will be used to provide funding for various renovation and construction projects at local schools.

The tax notes were approved by the JPS Board of Trustees and the Jackson City Council.

Repairs and renovations were announced for Wingfield High School and Brinkley Middle School. Athletic improvements include replacing grass with turf at Newell and Forest Hill football fields, adding a sidewalk at the Forest Hill football field and replacing the concession stand on the visitor's side at Newell Field.

To see a full list of the planned improvements click here.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved