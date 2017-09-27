TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55 wreck stalls traffic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55 wreck stalls traffic

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A traffic accident on I-55 near the Meadowbrook exit has southbound traffic stalled.

Northbound traffic appears unaffected and MDOT says it should take about an hour to clear.

If you are driving in the area, consider taking an alternate route to get to your destination.

