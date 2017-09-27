Law enforcement receives medical training that proves to be life-saving

Every second is important in a medical emergency, and now, more first responders are receiving the tools and training they need to potentially save your life.

Officers across the state are going through medical training, including how to apply a tourniquet.

Jackson Police Corporal Robert Flanagan had the training fresh on his mind. Just 8 days after being in a class, he got the call for a shooting.

"I'm second officer on scene," noted Corporal Flanagan. "I'm assisting the other officer. I look down at him and see all the blood, the wound, this, that and the other. That's normal. We see that all the time. But it did click that hey, I've got this new equipment."

He had it in his patrol car that day but has since bought a holster to carry it on his belt. And he's pleased to have the life-saving tool at his disposal.

"It worked wonderfully," he added. "There's another person in the world that's still here."

A county over, Brandon Police Officer Kristen Liberto put her training to the test Sunday.

"Someone accidentally shot them self in their calf," said Liberto. "My first thought was to get my tourniquet as soon as I get out of the car."

She's now set to receive a life-saving award because of the work she did that day.

"It really hit me afterward," explained Liberto. "It's like everything was in slow motion after that when I saw the fire department get there and EMS get there. I was kind of thinking, I can't believe I really did this. So, it is true that training kicks in when it's supposed to."

UMMC's Public Safety Support Division and Mississippi Center for Emergency Services took a lead role in establishing the First Hands program. It provides not only the training but the kits to go in the officers' cars. They got a $2 million federal grant last year to make that possible.

"Studies have shown that the ultimate outcome of a patient is based on the first set of hands that touch them," described Kevin Sanderson, Emergency Response Manager. "And that's generally not somebody at the hospital. That's generally first responders like law enforcement officers and fire personnel."

Sanderson says there have been at least five situations where officers in the Jackson Metro area have used their tourniquet kits in the field within the last month.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.