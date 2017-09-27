Habitual criminal admits to burglary

The opioid crisis in America means much more than just addicts overdosing in the streets as we've seen in some cities. It often means increased crimes, tied to drug use. Clinton police say a recent case ties directly into the drug epidemic.

On Tuesday,45-year-old John Murray of, get this, WEEDVILLE Pennsylvania, was arrested for house burglary by Clinton police. And yes drugs have something to do with it.

"He said his heroin addiction is what drives his criminal behavior," said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman.

Police say Murray admitted to breaking into a home on West Virginia Drive taking jewelry, a gun and other valuables, which officers found in his vehicle, along with heroin, his drug of choice.

Chief Hayman said opioid addiction can cause addicts to do anything to get their fix.

"They're looking for loose change, cash, jewelry, guns; something they can convert on the street or with a drug dealer that will give them some drugs on credit for the property they can, in turn, convert to cash later," added Chief Hayman.

Police say citizens also helped identify Murray, reporting to police earlier in the day he was in the area, acting suspicious. Officers responded and captured him on body cameras, so they had a good idea of who their suspect would be when the burglary occurred later.

"That's the great thing about this particular incident, is we got information, were able to act upon it and then use that info to get a bad guy off the street."

