Puerto Rican evacuees triaged and treated by VA staff

Jackson's VA Center is activated to triage and transport Hurricane Maria evacuees from Puerto Rico and St. Croix.

Wednesday afternoon VA staff met one patient flown in from Puerto Rico at the Air National Guard Base at Thompson Field.

Under the VA activation, Medical Center Director Dr. David Walker is the Federal Coordinating Center Coordinator.

"This is part of what's called the National Disaster Medical System and so when you have patients in other parts of the United States or its territories and they need to be medically moved to an area that can manage then, this is the system that moves them," said Walker.

Four planes with hospitalized and critical care patients were scheduled to arrive Wednesday.

Six patients landed at Thompson Field Monday.

The Jackson center along with those in Atlanta, Columbia South Carolina and Shreveport were activated.

"These are hospitalized patients in places where the hospitals may not have power, may not have water, may need dialysis, and so we're doing this to make sure the patients get to a place that can take care of them," added Walker.

The hurricane evacuees will be treated at 13 hospitals in Hinds, Madison, Rankin and Warren counties.

