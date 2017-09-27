Pike County 17-year-old shoots and kills step-father - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Pike County 17-year-old shoots and kills step-father

A 17-year-old is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed his step-father. Pike County Chief investigator Chris Bell tells us the shooting occurred around 5:35 Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place on Lablanc Road, near Magnolia. We are working to get you more information.

