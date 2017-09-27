Police identify Pike County man shot to death by stepson

A 17-year-old is in custody after authorities say he shot and killed his step-father.

Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Craig Rosenquist.

Pike County Chief investigator Chris Bell tells us the shooting happened around 5:35 Wednesday evening.

The shooting took place on Leblanc Road, near Magnolia.

The father was shot multiple times with a high powered assault rifle.

According to Pike County authorities, the incident is an on-going investigation and investigators are working to find a motive.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.