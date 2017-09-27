Alcorn State preparing for their 2nd Friday night game of 2017

Alcorn State has a short week after winning their SWAC opener. The Braves travel to Houston to face Texas Southern.

While most teams in The Sip are playing on Saturday, the purple and gold are in action Friday night.

Why? Major League Soccer.

Texas Southern plays at BBVA Compass Stadium, the home of the Houston Dynamo. The MLS franchise has a game on Saturday. So playing football and soccer on the same day isn't the best idea for turf. TSU agreed to move their matchup a day earlier.

Friday's matchup will not count in the SWAC standings. Kickoff is at 8:00pm.

