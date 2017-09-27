Nick Saban and Gus Malzahn comment on Magnolia State opposition

The next few strokes on the SEC West canvas will be painted on Saturday. #24 Mississippi State travels to #13 Auburn, while Ole Miss takes on the top ranked Crimson Tide.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn had plenty to say about their Magnolia State opponents.

Nick Saban on Ole Miss

"They've had 2 really good wins this year. 4th nationally in passing, make a lot of explosive plays. Really good quarterback. Probably the best group of receivers collectively we've played against all year. Very disruptive on defense in terms of the way they play. Create a lot of negative plays and tackles for losses."

Gus Malzahn on #24 Mississippi State

"When we won the national championship it was a 3 point game. 2011, it went down to the last play, they ran, we got a stop on the one foot line. 2013, you know we had to drive the field and CJ caught it from Nick. I dunno, it's been a good rivalry. We got to be prepared in all those phases. So gonna be a good one, they're playing at a high level."

The Bulldogs and Rebels play back to back on Saturday. #24 MSU faces #13 Auburn at 5:00pm on ESPN. Ole Miss and #1 Alabama play at 8:00pm on ESPN.

