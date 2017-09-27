WATCH LIVE at 8 p.m.: The Chief Justice of the United States speaks in Jackson

The Chief Justice of the United States, John G. Roberts Jr. will speak at a banquet Wednesday night, hosted by the Bicentennial of Mississippi's Judiciary and Legal Profession Committee. He is in Jackson to help Mississippi celebrate its Bicentennial.

Chief Justice Roberts served as a judge at a law school Moot Court competition Wednesday afternoon.

Mobile users click here

“The Mississippi Supreme Court is very honored to host a visit from Chief Justice John Roberts," said Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller, Jr. "The visit by the Chief Justice of the United States demonstrates the importance of the judiciary and legal profession to the effective functioning of our democracy over the past 200 years.”

Chief Justice Roberts, 62, has served as the head of the nation’s judicial branch since Sept. 29, 2005. He was nominated by President George W. Bush. He was born in Buffalo, NY, and grew up in Indiana. He received an A.B. from Harvard College in 1976 and a J.D. from Harvard Law School in 1979. He served as a law clerk for Judge Henry J. Friendly of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 1979–1980 and as a law clerk for then-Associate Justice William H. Rehnquist of the U.S. Supreme Court during the 1980 term.

He was Special Assistant to the U.S. Attorney General 1981–1982, Associate Counsel to President Ronald Reagan, White House Counsel’s Office from 1982 to1986, and Principal Deputy Solicitor General, U.S. Department of Justice from 1989 to 1993. From 1986–1989 and 1993–2003, he practiced law in Washington, D.C. He was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2003.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.