Arrest made in JSU bomb threat investigation - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Arrest made in JSU bomb threat investigation

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Christian Jones.....Source: HCSD Christian Jones.....Source: HCSD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A Memphis man has been arrested, accused of calling in bomb threats to Jackson State. JSU Police say 20-year-old Christian Ashleigh Jones turned himself in to university police Wednesday and confessed to calling in a pair of bomb threats Friday morning.

His girlfriend attends Jackson State. 

Jones now being held at the Raymond detention center. 

"Some people might think that's a prank or a joke, but it's really not," said Mississippi Homeland Security Investigator Michael Ivy. "You look at the statute, the fine and criminal punishment behind that, you realize really fast it's not a joke."

Ivy says the state statute in Mississippi for making a bomb threat; up to 10 years in prison and a 10-thousand dollar fine.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly