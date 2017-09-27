Arrest made in JSU bomb threat investigation

A Memphis man has been arrested, accused of calling in bomb threats to Jackson State. JSU Police say 20-year-old Christian Ashleigh Jones turned himself in to university police Wednesday and confessed to calling in a pair of bomb threats Friday morning.

His girlfriend attends Jackson State.

Jones now being held at the Raymond detention center.

"Some people might think that's a prank or a joke, but it's really not," said Mississippi Homeland Security Investigator Michael Ivy. "You look at the statute, the fine and criminal punishment behind that, you realize really fast it's not a joke."



Ivy says the state statute in Mississippi for making a bomb threat; up to 10 years in prison and a 10-thousand dollar fine.

