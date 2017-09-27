3 On Your Side Investigates: Think Like a Thief

What a burglar sees outside your house may be just as enticing as what he wants inside.



"He's looking for a soft target. A true definition of crime is opportunity," said Rankin County Deputy Joseph Daughtry, a trained crime prevention specialist.

He showed us what can attract a burglar to our home, and they're things you may have never thought about.



He says a burglar might first walk right up to your front door.



"They'll knock on the door, and if they don't get an answer they'll go around back," he said.



That's when he might look for tall bushes near windows.



"A person my size can really kneel down and have a pry bar, and be prying a window open," Daughtry told us.



The shrubs at our subject house are kept low.



"Beautiful landscaping but you can still see the window sills," said Daughtry. "And if you look right here, we have a camera pointing toward the porch.



Cameras are placed in the front porch area to capture the image of anyone who approaches. And at night, a series of motion lights around the home will surprise anyone up to no good.

If you're doing work around your house, don't leave items like tools or bricks out when they're not in use.



"(Burglars) pick it up, they're looking back and forth, if they go to the window and bust it, they're going in," added Daughtry.



Some families like to leave their garage doors cracked at the bottom so pets can slip easily in and out, or just for better air circulation. But you might as well hand a burglar an invitation to get underneath the door and gain access to your house.



That's what happened to one of auto burglary and home invasion suspect Curtis Wilson's victims. She didn't speak on camera, but she tells us that back in August, Wilson walked by her house and exchanged a pleasantry with her one afternoon.

A few days later on August 10, he got under her cracked garage door and stole her car. Her keys were inside. She believes Wilson had been casing the neighborhood looking for opportunity.

Daughtry says that's not uncommon, but it proves the need for proactive neighbors and neighborhood watch groups.



"That's why, when we do our neighborhood watch meetings, we try to get everyone together and they can start talking to each other," he said.



If you're a woman home alone, put heavy men's boots outside your front door to suggest someone else lives there. And if someone knocks on your door, there's nothing wrong with saying, 'honey, get the door, I'm busy'," said Daughtry.

Finally, don't forget the fundamentals to ward off burglars.



"Lock your doors. Don't leave valuables in your car. Don't leave weapons in your car," added Daughtry.



We conducted our investigation at Barbara Thames-Rush's Rankin County home. She takes safeguards against property crime because she's been a victim before.



"You always have in the back of your mind that it could happen again," she said. "The easier I can make it where I can find you outside my house, I'm gonna win."

