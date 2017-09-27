3 On Your Side Investigates: Think Like a Thief

The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
A 3,800-passenger Royal Caribbean cruise ship canceled its upcoming trip in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico and surrounding areas devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma and to evacuate those stranded on the islands.More >>
A 3,800-passenger Royal Caribbean cruise ship canceled its upcoming trip in order to deliver aid to Puerto Rico and surrounding areas devastated by Hurricanes Maria and Irma and to evacuate those stranded on the islands.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>