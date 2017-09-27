Senator Thad Cochran reassures constituents he is not in a hospital

Mississippi Republican Senator Thad Cochran is reassuring his constituents and possibly President Donald Trump he is not in a hospital.

Senator Cochran says he is recuperating from a urological issue here in the state. His message on Twitter Wednesday, comes after President Trump cited an unnamed Senator being in the hospital as part of the reason Republicans are unable to pass a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

When asked if he was referring to Cochran, President Trump did not answer.

In his message on Twitter Senator Cochran said, He is recuperating at home in Mississippi and looks forward to returning to work soon.

Senator Thad Cochran

@SenThadCochran

Thanks for the well-wishes. I'm not hospitalized, but am recuperating at home in Mississippi and look forward to returning to work soon.

