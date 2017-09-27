Rankin County Sheriff's Dept. searching for missing teen - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

Rankin County Sheriff's Dept. searching for missing teen

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank

Rankin County Deputies are searching for a teen who went swimming in a pond earlier this evening. The pond is located at 247 Byrd Road, south of Florence.

Rankin County's Search and Rescue is headed to the scene 

We also have a crew en route and are working to get you more information.

