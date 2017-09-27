Teen who drowned in Rankin Co. lake identified

A 16-year-old Rankin County boy has drowned in a private lake just south of Florence.

The Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said he has been identified as Jeremy Gatlin.

On Wednesday, at 8:16 p.m. the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning in the 200 block of Byrd Road south of Florence.

It was reported that a large group of teens attending a function had been swimming and the teenager had gone under the water and did not resurface.

Southwest Fire Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Rankin EOC and Pafford Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

A boat equipped with sonar was brought in to search for the teen. The victim was located with the sonar and Rankin County divers went into the lake and recovered the teen’s body at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth responded to the scene and took custody of the teen’s body.

