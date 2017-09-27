Northwest Rankin wins The End Zone Play of the Week

It's time to announce The End Zone Play of the Week. We had another close ballot on MSNewsNow.com. You chose a game winning touchdown.

Northwest Rankin takes it by 81 votes. The Cougars and Warren Central were tied at 31 in the final minute. On 3rd down, Jamari Jones up top to Montel Gladney for a 25 yard touchdown. NWR won the 6A Region 2 opener 38-31.

The End Zone Play of the Week - September 22nd (Final Standings)

1. Northwest Rankin (Jamari Jones game winning TD pass to Montel Gladney)

2. Ridgeland (Zy McDonald TD pass to DJ Stevens)

3. Madison Central (Jimmy Holiday TD run)

4. Morton (Lamarcus Denson TD pass to Tra Davis)

