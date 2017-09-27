13 Delta State & Mississippi College prepare to face off in Heritage Bell Classic

A rivalry renews this weekend in Clinton. #13 Delta State faces Mississippi College in the 38th Heritage Bell Classic.

The Statesmen are 4-0 and looking for their 6th straight win in a series that dates back to 1935. Meanwhile on the other sideline, the Choctaws have struggled to a 0-4 start.

No rivalry cliches needed, here's both head coaches on Saturday's tilt.

Todd Cooley - #13 Delta State Head Coach

"You play 4 games in a row in the heat of the day, I think we've handled it pretty well to this point. But how are we going to handle a night game, you know, there's all kind of things. Why this game is played in midseason, I understand I guess scheduling. Hope we can get it back to where it's at the end of the year where it's supposed to be."

John Bland - Mississippi College Head Coach

"Hopefully this week, a lot of things come together for us. Offensively especially, and on special teams. Defensively we're playing pretty solid. We're not getting pushed around like we were early on in 2014 and 2015. Right now we're matching up, we just got to execute the same as them to compete on that level."

The Statesmen & @GoChoctawsFB are meeting for the 38th time Saturday at Robinson-Hale. DSU leads the series 20-15-2. #BEATmc pic.twitter.com/LdtgsuTAPT — #DSUFamily (@DeltaStateFB) September 26, 2017



#13 Delta State and Mississippi College face off Saturday night at 7:00pm. The game can be seen online at ESPN3.com.

