U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice visits Jackson

It's Mississippi's bicentennial year, and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts was in the Magnolia State to mark the state's birthday and the judicial and legal profession.

"I am extremely proud and privileged to be able to sit with these formidable judges," said Chief Justice John Robert. "The performance from the bench I will say is pretty good. I won't ask for applause."

Showing off his humorous side, Chief Justice Roberts presided over a moot court competition in the Capital City. It was between the University of Mississippi and Mississippi College law students. He not only asked the tough questions but also gave words of wisdom to these aspiring lawyers and judges.

"It's important not to be pushed around by the judges and justices, and it's appropriate to say no you're wrong," said Roberts.

Roberts was nominated to high court back in 2005 by former president George W. Bush and later appointed.

He came to Jackson as part of the state's 200th birthday celebration. For many in the room, it was a priceless experience.

"I feel very excited about it and very blessed to have had the chief justice of the United States Supreme Court listen to me for 15 minutes, that is quite something," said Mississippi College School of Law Student Patrick Fields.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience, we both are so grateful to be here," said another student.

"The challenges you face when you are going through as a student trying to wonder do I have what it takes, can I succeed? To be able to get that kind of feedback is something they will remember for the rest of their lives," said University of Mississippi Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter.

Roberts ended his day at a banquet with more than 500 guests. He spoke about the history of Mississippi that included a state constitution written in 1817 which created the first high court in the Magnolia State. That has helped shape our legal system today.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.