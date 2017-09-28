TRAFFIC: 4 car crash on Hwy 80 blocks 1 lane - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

TRAFFIC: 4 car crash on Hwy 80 blocks 1 lane

RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A crash on Hwy 80 is blocking one lane of traffic.

At least four cars are involved and paramedics are on scene.

The tires appear to have fallen off one car.

This is happening just off Carbonic Drive in between Pelahatchie and Brandon. 

