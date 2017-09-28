School bus runs off the road in Pearl - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

School bus runs off the road in Pearl

PEARL, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Authorities are on scene of a school bus that ran off the road in Pearl on Hwy 80.

This is happening right across from Krystals restaurant on Pruitt Road. 

According to Pearl police, there are no injuries.

The back right tire of the bus came off the pavement.

Students were placed on another bus and taken to school already. 

