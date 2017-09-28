Jackson man arrested for sexual battery involving 12-yr-old - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson man arrested for sexual battery involving 12-yr-old

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Michael Charles Green; Source: JPD Michael Charles Green; Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

On Wednesday, a Jackson man was arrested on sexual battery charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

According to Seargent Roderick Holmes with JPD, Michael Charles Green was arrested for the incident that happened in August. 

He also had several older misdemeanor charges from previous years, for which he had existing warrants after failing to appear in court on those charges.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly