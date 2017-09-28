Warren Co. man arrested for shooting woman in chest

A Warren County man has been arrested after shooting a woman in the chest on Wednesday.

According to Sheriff Martin Pace, 21-year-old Chase Hanes was arrested at 3 pm Wednesday after deputies responded to the scene of a shooting. A 21-year-old woman had been shot once in the chest on Pecan Boulevard in Openwood Plantation, just northeast of Vicksburg.

Hanes and the victim were both inside his car outside of her house when Sheriff Pace says he shot her. She was transported to River Region and then UMMC in Jackson.

Hanes will be charged with aggravated assault and he's expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no update yet on the status of the victim.

