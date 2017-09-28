JPD investigates teacher's stolen car

According to JPS Campus Enforcement investigators, on September 27, a teacher returning to her classroom observed a student leaving her classroom who was not on her class roster.

The teacher later realized her keys and wallet were missing.

A short time later, the teacher and a school resource officer discovered her car was missing from the school’s parking lot.

An investigation ensued leading to the discovery of the teacher’s stolen black Nissan Rouge on Thursday by Campus Enforcement and Jackson Police at Woodall Drive.

A suspect has been identified and is being sought by law enforcement.

