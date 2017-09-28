Last Rankin County home invasion suspect turns himself in

The last suspect in the Rankin County home invasion has turned himself in.

6 are now in custody in connection with the crime that happened on Monday.

The crime happened early that morning at a home on Holmar Drive in the Reservoir East community. The invaders forced the three residents of the home into the living room at gunpoint.

The invaders went room by room taking electronics, cash and other items before locking the victims in a bedroom closet.

After waiting several minutes, the victims left the home and ran to a neighbor's house where they called 9-1-1.

Investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Madison Police Department, identified the suspects as Devin Nicholas Jackson and Jon Michael Kendrick. Investigators were following up on leads obtained during the investigation leading them to Kendrick's Madison address.

When deputies executed a search warrant, one of the stolen cell phones from the home invasion was located. In addition to the stolen cell phone, two handguns were seized from Jackson's vehicle that are believed to have been used during the crime.

Additional information led investigators to identify Unique Alishe Fisher, Douglas L’Anthony Spann, Jaleen Donares Jackson and Macthomas Wilson as suspects also. Fisher, Spann and J. Jackson were all three in the Rankin County Jail on unrelated charges.

Fisher and Spann were arrested on Wednesday for conspiracy and armed robbery by Pearl police. J. Jackson was arrested by Rankin Co. officials this week for breaking and entering an unoccupied home in the Bellegrove community. The investigation would later show that the Bellegrove home was used as the stash house after the home invasion.

Wilson was sentenced in August 2016 in Rankin County Circuit Court for multiple counts of vehicle burglary. He received a seven year sentence for those crimes and was released from MDOC custody July 14, 2017. He remains on probation at this time.

Upon release from MDOC, Wilson reported to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department to recover personal property. Investigators checked the last known address for him on Thursday and were unable to locate him.

Wilson will be placed on NCIC as wanted and dangerous and Rankin officials solicit the assistance of the US Marshals Service to apprehend him.

The charges will be as follows:

Devin Jackson - 3 counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping

Jon Kendrick - 3 counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping

Douglas Spann - 3 counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping

Jaleen Jackson - 3 counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and kidnapping

Unique Fisher - Conspiracy to commit armed robbery and accessory after the fact

Macthomas Wilson - 3 counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, kidnapping and attempted vehicle burglary

All are being held in the Rankin County Jail without bond until their initial appearance on Friday before Rankin County Court Judge Kent McDaniel. Due to Spann's criminal history and the violent nature of his crimes, the District Attorney’s Office will petition the court to have him held without bond.

Officials say it was originally theorized in the initial stage of the investigation the violators may have attended the weekend party hosted at the victim’s home. This has been proven to be incorrect.

