JPD officer struck by car while making felony traffic stop; two other officers injured

Three law enforcement officers are injured after being involved in a crash on I-55 northbound near Terry while making a felony traffic stop.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals were making a felony traffic stop when the crash occurred. A female JPD officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force was in the road approaching the vehicle, when she was struck by another vehicle driving down the interstate.

Two other officers were injured, one of whom became trapped in a vehicle.

The female JPD officer has been taken to UMMC in stable condition. No word yet on the status of the other officers.

A second crash also happened in the same location when a car rear ended another stopped in traffic.

Details are limited, but we working to get more information soon.

