Beat The Bear: Week 5

You can put your college football predictions to the test every single week. Beat the Bear returns for Week 5.
It's you versus me in 10 games involving Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Jackson State, Alcorn State, Mississippi Valley, and the Top 25.
If you're wondering why Bear became my nickname, lets just say folks I worked with in my previous stops noticed my love of highlights, honey and scratching and clawing to find stories. Hudgie Bear evolved into Bear and here we are.
My Week 4 was better than Week 3: 6-4. A few of you beat me but only 3 win t-shirts. Winners can pick them up at the WLBT Studios (715 South Jefferson Street in Jackson).
- Jerry Darby
- Burnett Lawson
- Phil Magee
Here's the slate I picked for Week 5
Week 5 (September 30th)
Bear picks in bold
#24 Mississippi State at #13 Auburn
Ole Miss at #1 Alabama
Southern Miss vs. North Texas
Jackson State at Prairie View
Alcorn State at Texas Southern
Mississippi Valley at Charleston Southern
#2 Clemson at #12 Virginia Tech
#5 USC at #16 Washington State
#7 Georgia at Tennessee
Vanderbilt at #21 Florida
Tiebreaker: Georgia/Tennessee total points
Beat The Bear - Make Your Picks
- http://24247deals.revrocket.us/c/week-3-44/pickem?
- If you guess more games correctly than me, you're in the running for a free t-shirt
- Grand prize winner (most correct picks over the season): A cruise for two and two oil changes.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.