Teen drowning victim identified

An evening outing with friends turned into tragedy for a Rankin County teen. Rankin County investigators say 16-year-old Jeremy Gatlin died after a drowning accident while swimming in a pond Wednesday. It happened south of Florence near Byrd road, about 8 p.m.

Grief counselors were on hand at Brandon High School Thursday, to help students cope with the death of their classmate.

"There was a floating pier out there in the middle of it and there were several of them decided they were trying to race to the pier and back, the floating pier," said Sheriff Bryan Bailey. "During that, on the way out there, the young man they lost sight of him, didn't see him, and he went under and didn't come back up."

When Gatlin didn't resurface, emergency crews and dive teams were called in. Using lights to illuminate the pond, and boats with sonar, they were able to locate his body around 11 pm.

"The family was on scene," added Sheriff Bailey. "They responded down there when he was reported missing. They were on scene when his body was recovered and of course, it was just life-shattering for them. It affects me, it affects everybody down there from first responders. I said everybody in Rankin County lost yesterday with that young man's death."

Jeremy Gatlin was in the 11th grade, and a member of the Brandon High Junior R-O-T-C.

