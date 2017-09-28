Lexington Police recover more than $5,000 worth of stolen property

In Holmes County, Lexington Police have arrested two men and recovered more than $5,000 worth of stolen property.

“We have guns, rifles, coffee makers, televisions," said Lexington Police Chief Robert Kirklin.

He says that thousands of dollars’ worth of items were taken from homes and business in Lexington and Holmes County.

“They were knocking on doors and kicking people's doors in and snatch and grab,” added Kirklin.

The chief says two men, 21-year-old Alize Anderson and 21-year-old Charles Williams, are responsible for carrying out the burglary ring. The chief says they arrested the two after robbing JBs Convenience Store.

Through their investigation and tips from the community, police linked the men, who were already behind bars, to multiple home break-ins. They were also allegedly trying to make a profit off the stolen loot.

“Anything of value that they can sell on the street to make a quick dollar," said Kirklin. "But doing a good investigation, we were able to get them off the streets.”

The chief and his team are now working to get the stolen items back to the owners.

“That's right, people work hard for their stuff and for them to walk in and take your items like that, it is just a bad thing,” said Kirklin.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.