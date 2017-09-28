Lexington Police recover more than $5,000 worth of stolen property

One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.More >>
Police say the child was in severe distress and was transported to Children's Hospital. The victim, Levi Ellise Pointer, was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. that same night.More >>
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.More >>
