5th annual Kent Hull Golf Tournament Thursday in Canton

Special day at Deerfield to tee it up and ring some cowbells. It's the 5th annual Kent Hull Golf Tournament.

Proceeds go towards Batson Children's Hospital, the Hull Foundation, and the Kent Hull Lineman of the Year. The trophy named in honor of the Mississippi State Hall of Famer and 2018 nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"It's very special. We're still keeping our fingers crossed that he'll get in there one day," said Drew Hull, Kent's son. "But if he were here today, he'd tell you that he's already in there with his teammates, he went in with them and I think that was good enough for him. But we still want him to be in there one day for sure."

Entergy also announced Thursday that they will sponsor the Kent Hull Lineman of the Year for the next five years. "The fun connection we get between Kent being an All-Pro lineman, and the fact that we hire all pro linemen that work for us in our company," said Entergy Mississippi President/CEO Haley Fisackerly. "At the same time recognizing an outstanding individual in Kent Hull."

The Kent Hull Lineman of the Year will be presented November 28th.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.