Three law enforcement officers injured in I-55 crash

Deputy U.S. Marshals were injured in a crash on I-55, north of Terry, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. There were two crashes along the same stretch of interstate within an hour.

The first involved 3 U.S. Marshals. One, a female, was struck while making a felony stop north of the Terry exit in the northbound lane. Hinds County Major Pete Luke says two other U.S. Deputy Marshals were inside a vehicle when it was hit. We are told all 3, two women and a man, were conscious when transported.

Luke says the law officer hit on the roadway is a Hinds County deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshal Task Force. Another is a Jackson Police officer. The male officer, we've learned, is a Ridgeland Police Officer.



"She was in the road making a felony stop," said Major Luke. "As she was approaching the vehicle a citizen came around the emergency vehicles instead of yielding for the lights in the road, came around the vehicle and struck the officer".

A second accident occurred around 3:30 near the first crash site in the southbound lane.

One adult, possibly a female, was airlifted. One vehicle rear-ended another. A black SUV went into the ditch. A gray sedan was stopped on the road beside it.

Their injuries are not known at this time.

By six o'clock both the northbound and southbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.