Chris McDaniel weighing options of a 2018 Senate run

State Senator Chris McDaniel may be eying national office again. A neighboring state's Senate race has ramped up the conversation about his 2018 plans.

Chris McDaniel has been hinting towards a challenge to incumbent Senator Roger Wicker on his social media pages. So, we asked if he's planning a run against Roger Wicker in 2018.

"A definite decision has not been made," said McDaniel. "But we do know is that we're preparing for anything at this stage. And we have a lot of good friends out there in Mississippi and our base from 2014. They still feel like that race was stolen from us."

McDaniel believes his 2014 race woke people up to the philosophical divide in the party. And he thinks his supporters are still there.

"They want conservatives to reclaim their rightful place," noted McDaniel. "Better yet put aside labels. They want the people to reclaim their rightful place. And they believe we can do that by, this is going to sound awful I'm sure, removing as many incumbents as we can remove."

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon called Judge Roy Moore's victory in Alabama's Republican Senate primary Tuesday the start of a revolution.

"You're going to see in state after state after state, people that follow the model of Judge Moore," explained Bannon.

McDaniel said he's friends with Bannon and met with him during his Alabama trip.

"He has talked to me a great deal about the 2018 race against Roger Wicker," McDaniel revealed. "He's encouraging me to enter that race."

"Watching Roy Moore win that big victory the other night against another establishment individual in Luther Strange and then feeling the pressure of trying to make sure we push conservative change wherever we can, those are compelling reasons to strongly consider a 2018 run," added McDaniel. "But sitting here now, I'm still not firmly decided."

