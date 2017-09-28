Arrest made in Deluxe Inn stabbing death

Thirty-eight-year-old Burnell Minor has been arrested and charged with the murder of 36-year-old Ayanna Thames on September 16 at the Deluxe Inn on Highway 80. Minor is also charged with stealing Thames car.

Surveillance video showed a man and a woman pulling up in a blue sedan together.

JPD says it appears a man in the passenger's seat stabbed a woman in the driver's seat while inside the car.

The woman ran out toward the office of the Deluxe Inn.

Meanwhile, the man switched to the driver's seat and sped off.

A worker in the office called the police, and the woman was taken to UMMC, but she was pronounced dead when she got there.

PREVIOUS STORY: Woman stabbed at Jackson hotel identified

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.