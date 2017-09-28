Germantown routs Callaway to start 2-0 in 5A Region 2 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Germantown routs Callaway to start 2-0 in 5A Region 2

Posted by Rachel Richlinski, Sports Reporter
Connect
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Germantown's defense dominates Callaway. Click on the video above for highlights. Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly