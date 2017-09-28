State Auditor's Office says Mississippi Department of Education broke state laws

The State auditor's Office says there's been a lack of oversight at the Mississippi Department of Education which may include the possibility of fraud and abuse.

In the past year-and-a-half, MDE has undergone five separate audits, looking into their management, planning, contracts, and purchasing habits.

"There's a need for greater oversight and greater controls by the State Board of Education," explained Stacey Pickering, Mississippi's State Auditor.

"As always we welcome the state auditor to come in. We've been very cooperative with the office of the state auditor," said Felicia Gavin, the Chief of Operations for the Mississippi Department of Education.

The audit finds significant deficiencies in internal control and even non-compliance with state law

"Poor management, lack of understanding of our statewide accounting system," listed Pickering.

One of the more serious accusations is that MDE had, quote "blatant disregard" for policies on how they get approval for contracts.

The report alleges MDE had contracts for duplicate services, leading to substantial waste and abuse of taxpayer funds.

"All the facts point to the fact that the Pool Method at the Department of Education was outside the bounds of state law," said Pickering.

At least on that point, MDE says they've already adjusted to remedy the situation before the report came out.

"We've made significant changes in terms of the way we do business at MDE. We've revised our contract procurement policy. We've actually hired a compliance manager," said Gavin. "We've done some re-organizing of the accounting staff. We have a new accounting director. And we've reorganized the department in terms of making sure there's more accountability."

MDE says they have not had the chance to review the audit, but as of right now, they have no plans to make any new changes.

"We do not acknowledge that we've done anything improper or wrong," said Gavin. "We have followed the guidelines of the State Procurement Board. We have not violated any laws to our knowledge."

MDE has until October 15 to submit a plan for how to complete all five of the state auditor's recommendations.

"Ensuring the compliance to state laws, and strengthening internal controls," said Pickering. "This is the meat of our compliance report and the biggest issues that we're concerned with."

MDE says they will update their statement when they've had a chance to go over the audit, and we will revise this story according to their response.

