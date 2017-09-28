Clinton man arrested on drug charges

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies and Clinton Police discovered an assortment of drugs and cash Thursday night during a safety checkpoint near Clinton.

“Officers were conducting a safety checkpoint when the motorist attempted to turn around and flee from officers," said Major Pete Luke of the Hinds County Sheriff's Department. "The suspect jumped a fence after he ran his car into a ditch. He was caught after a brief foot pursuit.”

Officers discovered, Marijuana, Crack Cocaine, Powdered Cocaine, Heroin, Ecstasy, Crystal Meth, Black Tar Heroin and cash. Keith Lerrin Spann, 37 of Clinton was taken into custody and taken to the Raymond Detention Center.

