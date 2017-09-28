Tony Hughes: "We just have to stick to our plan."

Tony Hughes is staying optimistic after Jackson State's first 0 and 4 start in 48 years. The Tigers can move to 1 and 1 in SWAC play with a win Saturday at Prairie View.

"You know, they're winning 7, 8, 9, 10 games a year over the last 3 years," Hughes said. "Best percentage in FCS and the SWAC, and all of those things. But you know what? That's why we play the game, it's a challenge. Yesterday I challenged the team on several different issues. We just have to stick to our plan of who we are."

Jackson State and Prairie View play Saturday at 4:00pm. You can watch the game online at PVPanthers.com

