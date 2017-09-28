3 Holmes falls to #17 Northwest, MACJC Scoreboard

#3 Holmes 4-0 start ended at the hands of #17 Northwest. JaVonte Payton had 2 TDs as the Rangers beat the Bulldogs 33-13.

Northwest improves to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the MACJC North. Holmes is now 4-1 overall, 2-1 in division play.

Watch highlights above.

MACJC Football - Week 5

#1 East Mississippi 45, Delta 7

#17 Northwest 33, Holmes 13

Hinds 28, Gulf Coast 21

Co-Lin 27, East Central 24

Jones County 61, Southwest 20

Itawamba 38, Pearl River 36

Northeast 27, Coahoma 10

