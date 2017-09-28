#3 Holmes falls to #17 Northwest, MACJC Scoreboard - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#3 Holmes falls to #17 Northwest, MACJC Scoreboard

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
#3 Holmes 4-0 start ended at the hands of #17 Northwest. JaVonte Payton had 2 TDs as the Rangers beat the Bulldogs 33-13.

Northwest improves to 3-1 overall, 2-1 in the MACJC North. Holmes is now 4-1 overall, 2-1 in division play.

MACJC Football - Week 5

#1 East Mississippi 45, Delta 7
#17 Northwest 33, Holmes 13
Hinds 28, Gulf Coast 21
Co-Lin 27, East Central 24
Jones County 61, Southwest 20
Itawamba 38, Pearl River 36
Northeast 27, Coahoma 10

