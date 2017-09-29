Hinds beats Gulf Coast to improve to 4-0

Hinds is off to a 4-0 start under new head coach Larry Williams. They led Gulf Coast 28-14 at the half and held on to win 28-21.

The Eagles are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MACJC South. The Bulldogs drop to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in division play.

Watch highlights above.

MACJC Football - Week 5

#1 East Mississippi 45, Delta 7

#17 Northwest 33, Holmes 13

Hinds 28, Gulf Coast 21

Co-Lin 27, East Central 24

Jones County 61, Southwest 20

Itawamba 38, Pearl River 36

Northeast 27, Coahoma 10

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.