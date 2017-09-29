Hinds beats Gulf Coast to improve to 4-0

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Hinds is off to a 4-0 start under new head coach Larry Williams. They led Gulf Coast 28-14 at the half and held on to win 28-21.
The Eagles are 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the MACJC South. The Bulldogs drop to 3-2 overall, 2-1 in division play.
Watch highlights above.
MACJC Football - Week 5
#1 East Mississippi 45, Delta 7
#17 Northwest 33, Holmes 13
Hinds 28, Gulf Coast 21
Co-Lin 27, East Central 24
Jones County 61, Southwest 20
Itawamba 38, Pearl River 36
Northeast 27, Coahoma 10
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.