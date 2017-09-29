Window busted at Jackson coffee shop - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Window busted at Jackson coffee shop

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A window was broken at a Jackson coffee shop Friday morning. 

The Urban Sip on Farish Street's alarm went off this morning when a window was broken. 

Police responded when the alarm was activated.

They said a broken window was found, but officers were not able to determine if anyone actually entered the shop.

