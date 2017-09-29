How you can celebrate National Coffee Day in the metro

Today is National Coffee Day. Here are some local stops you can make to celebrate!

Cups Espresso Cafe: 20% of all sales today will be donated to "Coffee Kids" organization. It is also free espresso Friday! You can get one shot of espresso for free.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Buy a medium or larger cup of hot coffee and get a medium hot coffee free at participating locations nationwide.

McDonald’s: For a limited time, get a small specialty coffee for $2 at participating locations. Also, there are coupons for a free medium McCafé with any purchase in the McDonald's smartphone app. Plus, when you purchase any five McCafé drinks you can get one free when a QR code from the app is scanned at checkout.

Keurig: From Friday through Sunday, get 20% off all pods and bagged coffee purchased at www.keurig.com with coupon code CELEBRATE. Get free shipping with a $39 or higher purchase.

Lyft: When you take a Lyft ride Friday in select cities, get a free can of High Brew Cold Brew Coffee during your ride. Participating cities are Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Dallas and Philadelphia.

7-Eleven: Members of the convenience store chain's loyalty program get one free cup of coffee at participating locations Friday through Sunday. To redeem, show a bar code on the 7-Eleven smartphone app at checkout. Limit one deal per member.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee Friday at participating locations nationwide.

