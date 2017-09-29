Officials explain what caused crash that injured U.S. Marshals

Deputy U.S. Marshals were injured in a crash on I-55, north of Terry, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to US Marshal Jeff Husted, one felony arrest was made at the scene of the wreck. Officials confirmed that the arrest was made in connection to a murder investigation out of Jackson on Rebelwoods Drive.

A second arrest was made this morning in that very same murder investigation. Roddrick Jones was taken into custody by US Marshals and is making his initial court appearance at JPD.

According to Hinds County's Major Pete Luke, the teen girl who changed lanes to go around the emergency vehicles did not see the incoming 18 wheeler, and was struck by it as she was trying to pass the US Marshals.

The crash caused the vehicle to flip, with the girl inside, and then her car proceeded to crash into the US Marshals truck. This in turn struck the officer who was out in the roadway.

Luke called this "a chain reaction too complicated at the time to narrow down to who hit who".

No one has been charged in the wreck.

The only one charged and arrested from Thursday's incident was the person who was initially pulled over by the US Marshals before the crash. That individual went to jail.

