Two arrested after drug bust in Castlewoods neighborhood

On Tuesday, September 26, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 747 Benwick Drive in the Castlewood’s Subdivision of Brandon.

Investigators received information that drugs were being kept and sold out of this residence.

An Investigation began and investigators were able to develop probable cause substantiating this information and a search warrant was issued.

Upon conducting the search of the residence at 747 Benwick Drive, approximately (6) six ounces of alleged marijuana along with drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 type rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun and approximately $500.00 in cash were seized.

Caleb Skyler Freeman was taken into custody at the residence and charged with possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

Also charged with possession of paraphernalia was Regina Lynn Gray, also of Brandon, who was on scene during the raid.

