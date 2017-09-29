Domestic Violence Awareness Parade/Rally to be held in Yazoo City

The Office of District Attorney Twenty-First Judicial District will present its third annual Domestic Violence Awareness Parade/Walk and Rally. At 9:00 am Saturday, October 7, 2017.

District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver, working in conjunction with partners, Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Domestic Violence Survivors, will sponsor the parade with Mrs. Yolanda Turner Evans, statewide Domestic Violence Survivor-Advocate and Founder of Heavenly Help, as Grand Marshall and which will be immediately followed by a Domestic Violence Awareness Rally and Seminar to be held at Yazoo County Courthouse.

Miss Mississippi, Anne Elizabeth Buys, and Miss Black Mississippi, Kristy Johnson will make special appearances at the parade. The theme of the parade/rally is "Love Shouldn't Hurt."

The District Attorney's office and its partners seek to garner attention and raise awareness of the plight of Domestic Violence faced by thousands of women across our nation.

Statistics show that in spite of charters, conventions, and other governmental declarations, globally one billion women, one of every three women, will be raped

or beaten in her lifetime and one billion mothers, daughters, sisters, partners, and friends will be violated.

Moreover, although women are much more likely to be victims of domestic violence, men account for fifteen percent of victims, and therefore any person can be a victim.

