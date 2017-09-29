Week 7 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 7 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.

Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)

A MAIS showdown is our Game of the Week. 6-0 Jackson Prep travels to 5-0 Jackson Academy. Rachel Richlinski profiled the Patriots and Raiders as they prepare to face off.

The End Zone - Week 7 highlights

Jackson Prep at Jackson Academy (Game of the Week)

Meridian at Pearl

George County at Brandon

Madison Central at Murrah

Clinton at Provine

Northwest Rankin at Starkville

Laurel at Brookhaven

North Pike at Wingfield

Ridgeland at Cleveland Central

Richland at Florence

Puckett at Pisgah

St. Joseph at Pelahatchie

Scott Central at Newton

If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.

The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights.

Chris has featured Terry, Magee, Lanier, Pelahatchie, Park Place Christian, and Brookhaven Academy this season.

The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions

Email: chudgison@wlbt.com

Twitter: @ChrisHudgison

Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports

Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.

