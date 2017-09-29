Week 7 of The End Zone tonight on WLBT

It's Week 7 of high school football all over the Magnolia State. The End Zone kicks off at 10:15pm on WLBT.
Chris Hudgison and Chuck Stinson will preview some of the matchups on The End Zone Opening Drive (WLBT 6pm Sportscast)
A MAIS showdown is our Game of the Week. 6-0 Jackson Prep travels to 5-0 Jackson Academy. Rachel Richlinski profiled the Patriots and Raiders as they prepare to face off.
The End Zone - Week 7 highlights
Jackson Prep at Jackson Academy (Game of the Week)
Meridian at Pearl
George County at Brandon
Madison Central at Murrah
Clinton at Provine
Northwest Rankin at Starkville
Laurel at Brookhaven
North Pike at Wingfield
Ridgeland at Cleveland Central
Richland at Florence
Puckett at Pisgah
St. Joseph at Pelahatchie
Scott Central at Newton
If you don't see your game on the list, you can still get your team on WLBT Sports.
The End Zone Extra Point features viewer submitted highlights.
Chris has featured Terry, Magee, Lanier, Pelahatchie, Park Place Christian, and Brookhaven Academy this season.
The End Zone Extra Point - Submissions
Email: chudgison@wlbt.com
Twitter: @ChrisHudgison
Facebook: Chris Hudgison WLBT Sports
Chris airs The End Zone Extra Point Wednesdays at 10:00pm and Fridays at 6:00pm.
