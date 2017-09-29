Two arrested in Rankin County drug raid

Two people are in custody after the Rankin County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant Tuesday in the Castlewood subdivision. Investigators received information that drugs were being kept and sold out a residence at 747 Benwick Drive.

When the search warrant was executed, investigators wound six ounces of what appeared to be marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia, an AR-15 rifle, a 12 gauge shotgun and approximately $500.00 in cash.

Caleb Skyler Freeman of Brandon was arrested at the residence and charged with possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Regina Lynn Gray, also of Brandon was charged with possession of paraphernalia. She was on scene during the raid.

