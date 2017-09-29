Week 5 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 5 - Friday, September 29th
SWAC
8:00pm - Alcorn State at Texas Southern
- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest HD (Alternate)
Week 5 - Saturday, September 30th
SEC
5:00pm: #24 Mississippi State at #13 Auburn
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
8:00pm - Ole Miss at #1 Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. North Texas
- Online: CUSA.tv
SWAC
4:00pm: Jackson State at Prairie View
- Online: PVPanthers.com
5:00pm: Mississippi Valley at Charleston Southern
- Online: BigSouthSports.com
D2
7:00pm: #13 Delta State at Mississippi College (Heritage Bell Classic)
- Online: ESPN3.com
D3
1:00pm: Millsaps at Rhodes
- Online: RhodesLynx.com
7:00pm: Belhaven vs. Howard Payne
- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.