Week 5 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 5 - Friday, September 29th

SWAC

8:00pm - Alcorn State at Texas Southern

- TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest HD (Alternate)

Week 5 - Saturday, September 30th

SEC

5:00pm: #24 Mississippi State at #13 Auburn

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

8:00pm - Ole Miss at #1 Alabama

- TV: ESPN

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:00pm - Southern Miss vs. North Texas

- Online: CUSA.tv

SWAC

4:00pm: Jackson State at Prairie View

- Online: PVPanthers.com

5:00pm: Mississippi Valley at Charleston Southern

- Online: BigSouthSports.com

D2

7:00pm: #13 Delta State at Mississippi College (Heritage Bell Classic)

- Online: ESPN3.com

D3

1:00pm: Millsaps at Rhodes

- Online: RhodesLynx.com

7:00pm: Belhaven vs. Howard Payne

- Online: Blazers.Belhaven.edu



