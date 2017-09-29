Ministry coffee shop burglary

Police blue lights illuminated the Urban Sip on Farish street early Friday morning after a burglar broke a window then stole food from the business. Owners of the coffee shop say this won't stop their mission of ministering to the masses.

We Will Go Ministries, which operates the business out of the old YMCA, says they've been working in the neighborhood for over ten years. Their programs offer mission work, feeding, and clothing initiatives.

They say they will continue to work in the area, where many businesses have left, and attempts to revitalize have fallen through.

Amy Lancaster said,

"There's so many beautiful people in the city of Jackson ministries, people that work here," said Amy Lancaster. "We have so many volunteers, we have schools that partner, we have so many churches that partner, that really have not given up on Jackson elected officials that are here, people that really believe that God is actually really able and it's changing it."

Leaders of the ministry say they will continue to provide a holy haven for residents. This isn't the first time they've been targeted by criminals.

Although the damage was relatively minor, it only makes their faith stronger.

